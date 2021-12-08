Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

REI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 575,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.