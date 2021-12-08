Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $4,936,000.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

