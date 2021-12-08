Richard Andrew Hope Sells 180,968 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.59), for a total value of £1,990,648 ($2,639,766.61).

LON TET opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.33. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 704 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.44). The stock has a market cap of £702.29 million and a PE ratio of 47.19.

Get Treatt alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.