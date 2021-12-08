RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 2.8%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,148 ($41.75) and last traded at GBX 3,138 ($41.61). Approximately 13,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 62,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,054 ($40.50).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 3,550 ($47.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.99) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($71.34) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($60.40).

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,259.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,807.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($41.57) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($104,555.43). Also, insider Karl Sevelda purchased 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.83) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($428,325.16).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

