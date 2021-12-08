Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 285.42%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.90 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,852.00 -$49.87 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

