Reviewing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.89 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.83 Avinger $8.76 million 6.22 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -2.38

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.80%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31%

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

