Reviewing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.23%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Summit Wireless Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 11.79 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.47

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

