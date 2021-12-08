Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

