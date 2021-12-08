Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

