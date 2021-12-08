Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.83.

TSE QSR opened at C$75.92 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$69.42 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

