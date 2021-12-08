ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $398,243.92 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65.

On Monday, October 4th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73.

RMD stock opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

