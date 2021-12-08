Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoodRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoodRx’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,541,493 shares of company stock valued at $64,623,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.