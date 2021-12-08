Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

