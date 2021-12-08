Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.