Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.