Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 235,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $950.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.36. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.