ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Buyback $50.00 million in Stock

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.