Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 3.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,983,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

