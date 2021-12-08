RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s underwriting results have been suffering from its exposure to catastrophe events. Moreover, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses over the past many quarters. Weak Return on Equity bothers. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, RenaissanceRe's investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. The company has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations and get rid of low-return high-risk businesses. Its balance sheet strength remains impressive.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $18,174,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

