Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.