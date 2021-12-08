REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.60. REE Automotive shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.