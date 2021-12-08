Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwood Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.