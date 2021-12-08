Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 61,400.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.54, for a total value of $3,427,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,014 shares of company stock valued at $53,528,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.36. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $197.00 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

