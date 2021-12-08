Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

