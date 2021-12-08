Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 294 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.40. 168,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

