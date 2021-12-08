Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,764. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

