Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 150,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

