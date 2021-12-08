Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,244. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $228.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

