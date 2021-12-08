RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.50

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$77.39 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

