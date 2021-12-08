Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.