Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.75 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $73.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

