Raymond James Upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to “Outperform”

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 238,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.