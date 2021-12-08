Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,760,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

