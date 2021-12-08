Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

