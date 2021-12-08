Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $202,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

