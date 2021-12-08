Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 20,333 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 657,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

BFLY stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

