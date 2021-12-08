Raymond James Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

