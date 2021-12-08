Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $39.00. Ranpak shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 1,256 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -477.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

