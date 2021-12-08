Ramsey Quantitative Systems Makes New $359,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.49. 18,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $803.21.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.