Ramsey Quantitative Systems Has $386,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

