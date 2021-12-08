Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.90

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 622,828 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.82.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

