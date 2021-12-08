Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $94.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

