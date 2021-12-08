Ralph A. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,064. The company has a market capitalization of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of -305.82 and a beta of 1.33. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 108.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

