Rainicorn Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $1.76 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

