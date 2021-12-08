Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4,773.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

