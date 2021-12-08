Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

DAL stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.