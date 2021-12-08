Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

