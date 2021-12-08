Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

