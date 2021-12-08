Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

