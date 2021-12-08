Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.38 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

