Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

FANG stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

